Gymnast Shawn Johnson Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband have shared that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

She and football player Andrew East took to YouTube on Saturday to deliver the sad news.

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Johnson, 25, wrote.

“My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.

“We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it,” Johnson revealed in the YouTube video while sitting with East.

“It’s not the happiest video,” said the athlete who won the team gold medal at the 2008 Olympics with her fellow USA ladies’ gymnasts.

But it started out joyful as Johnson found out through taking a pregnancy test in New York that she was pregnant.

“I definitely wasn’t planning this but it’s really, really exciting,” sobbed the former athlete, who retired from gymnastics in 2012 and won season 8 of Dancing with the Stars while weathering a scary stalker incident.

“I am straight up terrified, overwhelmed, hungry.”

“I’m gonna be a mom. I have a human growing inside of me,” Johnson pondered to the camera.

She revealed East, whom she married in April 2016, didn’t want to have kids for a couple of years.

Later in the video, East admitted to being freaked out but said he was also excited.

Johnson and East were then shown driving to a doctor’s office and she started feeling stomach pains.

At the doctor’s office, an ultrasound showed bleeding in Johnson’s uterus and no gestational sac, meaning that she had miscarried at six weeks.

In a Facebook Live follow up, Johnson told fans, “We believe God’s got a bigger plan for us. All we can do is be positive otherwise we just sink into a hole.”

