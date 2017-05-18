Courtney Stodden: I’m ‘Partying Too Hard’ & Popping Pills!

Courtney Stodden says a devastating miscarriage and bitter divorce drove her to an addiction to prescription painkillers.

Stodden, who in 2011, at the age of 16, married then-50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson, is opening up about her demons, and begging TV’s The Doctors for aid.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, done before today’s Doctors episode, Stodden admitted she is terrified that she has become dependent on anti-anxiety medication, and often mixes the pills with alcohol.

“I didn’t want to get comfortable and keep doing that and then not wake up one day,” she said.

Stodden, 22, said she always dealt with anxiety and suppressed her depression, but two years ago, around the same time she revealed her miscarriage, her anxiety began to spin out of control.

To say Stodden didn’t handle the heartbreak well is an understatement. She shaved her head, and was photographed holding her stomach and carrying a “reborn” doll.

“I was suppressing my emotions and finding distractions, partying with friends and having a different persona,” she said. “I want some sense of normalcy now.”

The blonde beauty admits she’s not “healthy” right now, and needs help.

“I’m partying too hard probably. I have been taking anti-anxiety mediation, otherwise I feel like I’m going to jump out the window,” she said.

“I don’t want to get into a self-destructive pattern. If I continue down this path then I’m going to end up there.”

