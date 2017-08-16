Something To Hide? CNN Bans Unauthorized Recording Of Anchors

CNN has put the kibosh on capturing unauthorized images of its biggest stars.

According to Naughtygossip.com, the news network is working hard to ensure all leaks of video, sound and pictures of Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo or Don Lemon don’t become a problem.

“Security notices have mysteriously appeared in the dressing room and makeup areas around its headquarters in New York,” a source told the website.

“They read: ‘Restricted Access (in bold) Back Stage Area For On-Air Talent & On-Air Guests Only. Beyond this point NO photos, video or recording of any type allowed!’”

No word on what Lemon, 51, Anderson, 50, or Cuomo think of the unusual CNN ban.

