Chris Cornell Hung Himself, Autopsy Reveals

Chris Cornell’s death has been ruled as suicide by hanging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office told Radar in a statement, “The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit. The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.”

The Soundgarden frontman was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit early Thursday morning.

Early reports claimed he’d been found with a band around his neck.

Eyewitnesses said there’d been no indication he was planning to take his life when he performed at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Wednesday night.

Story developing.

