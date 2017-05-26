Marriage Over: Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Split

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are divorcing after 17 years of marriage.

The Hollywood A-list couple announced their split on Friday afternoon.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor said.

“Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” they said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, starred in multiple films together, including Zoolander, where she played a reporter interviewing his infamous Derek Zoolander character.

The couple have not been spotted in public together since April 18.

Story developing.

