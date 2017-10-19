‘RHOC’ Cast Beg Execs To Fire Peggy Sulahian After Fake Fights & Homophobia Scandal

Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian is getting VERY comfortable in front of the camera, but all good things must come to an end!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 43-year-old is likely going to be booted after this season over allegations she’s homophobic and has created “fake fights” with co-stars to stay on the show!

“At this point everyone is just over Peggy’s bulls**t,” a Bravo network employee said. “Her and Diko are just so hungry for fame it’s ridiculous.”

PHOTOS: Woo, Hoo! ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s 15 Top Secrets & Scandals

So why would Peggy – who has created a fan base since joining the cast this season – get kicked off the show already?

As Radar was the first to report, the rookie housewife and mother to Giovanna, 19, Gianelle, 17 and son Koko, 9 was blasted by her brother Pol Atteu as being homophobic. According to Atteu, who is engaged to longtime partner Patrik Simpson, “My sister is extremely homophobic and, yes, it is heartbreaking. The fans really have to hear the truth about her.”

Although Peggy denied the claim, several people who attended the family, including RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ mother-in-law, Dr. Estella Sneider, all confirmed the report.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

In addition, Peggy’s RHOC co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, 55, and Kelly Dodd, 42, Peggy was trashed by RHOBH beauty Adrienne Maloof and current RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump, who are both friends of Atteu’s and advocates for the LGBTQ community.

“I do not tolerate prejudice of any kind and any attack on the gay community is something that I take very personally,” Vanderpump told Radar at the time, adding that Sulahian’s behavior is “disgusting.”

But it gets even worse.

As RHOC fans know, Peggy has been engaged in a bitter fight with her co-star Shannon Beador, 53, and hubby David over comments made regarding her battle with cancer.

PHOTOS: Vicki’s Revenge! Gunvalson Plots With Bravo To Bring Gretchen Rossi Back To ‘RHOC’

“The fact that Diko picked a fight with David when there was no reason to is just ridiculous and obviously intentionally done to create drama when there was no drama there,” the source told Radar.

According to Peggy herself, she now wishes she did not disclose her cancer battle with her co-stars, telling the Daily Dish, “I’m not happy I discussed it. My whole intent was to have support from them…Sitting there with five women, I wanted to express it, and I wanted to talk to them about it, to get feedback, have the support. It’s pretty harsh, and if they say that it’s coming out of, ‘We’re just asking,’ it’s like, stab me in the back and say sorry. Who are you? Yeah, it doesn’t work with me.”

Do you think that Peggy Sulahian should be booted from ‘RHOC’? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.