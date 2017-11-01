Ralphie May 911 Call Revealed: Hear Terrified Pal Struggling To Give 400lb Star CPR

Comedian Ralphie May died earlier this month and RadarOnline.com has obtained a copy of the horrifying 911 call in which a friend can be heard cursing and struggling to give the 400lb star CPR.

According to the bone-chilling audio, the pal called the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police after discovering May’s body after he had allegedly collapsed and hit his head on the door.

Dispatchers instructed the caller how to administer CPR and do “whatever” he “can to get him on his back,” but the caller was unable due to May’s large size.

The friend can be heard crying in a desperate bid to save his life, before eventually giving up and seeking help.

“Oh my God, f**k!” “I need help,” he says.

May passed away on October 6 at age 45 after suffering cardiac arrest.

