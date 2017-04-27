Mike “Sugar Bear” Fights Back: ‘I Never Abused My Kids’

Reality star June Shannon has charged ex-husband Mike “ Sugar Bear ” Thompson abused their kids!

The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” mom claimed on April 10 Thompson had inflicted

“emotional and physical scars” upon their girls for years.

Oldest daughter Lauryn had her “eye buckle caused by him,” confessed Mama June,

who added “Honey Boo Boo” herself, Alana, hasn’t had a relationship with her dad for “a long time.”

But Alana did serve as flower girl at his January wedding to Jennifer Lamb.

Thompson adamantly denied the claims.

“No, I never abused them kids,” he said. “I loved them kids!”