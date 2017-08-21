Jerry Lewis Cause Of Death: Heart Failure

Jerry Lewis passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, and RadarOnline.com can reveal what really killed the comedy king.

Lewis died from heart failure, according to the Clark County Nevada Coroner. The official cause of death was ischemic cardiomyopathy — a term used to describe individuals whose heart can no longer pump enough blood to the rest of their body due to a narrowing of the small blood vessels.

Sources say an autopsy will not be conducted on the body because he was under doctor’s care at the time of his death.

As Radar readers know, Lewis died at his Las Vegas home over the weekend surrounded by family.

His longtime spokeswoman Candi Cazau told RadarOnline.com: “He passed away at 9:30 this morning at home, peacefully with family and close friends by his side after a brief illness. They are devastated.”

The funnyman “had a heart of gold,” Cazau recalled. “He still had things he wanted to do. We had performance dates set up for him in the future. He was always like the energizer bunny…He had a great life. He was a huge inspiration to so many people. It’s a huge loss.”

Lewis was born in Newark, New Jersey and was known as an actor, comedian, singer, film producer screenwriter and humanitarian. The star also faced a series of scandals throughout his time in Tinsletown, including divorce and feuds.

