Heidi Klum’s Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Arrested For Distribution Of Shrooms

Heidi Klum kicked her boyfriend of three years to the curb – and he landed behind bars! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Vito Schnabel’s drug-related arrest.

A spokesperson for the Pershing County Jail in Nevada confirmed to Radar that Schnabel was arrested on September 3rd for the distribution and manufacturing of the controlled substance Psilocybin, which is also known as psychedelic mushrooms.

He was held on $5,000 bond and was released the same day.

The Pershing County Clerk of Court told Radar that he has a court hearing on October 17 at 2:30pm.

Reports claim Schnabel was arrested for distributing the drugs at Burning Man.

Klum, 44, confirmed her split from Schnabel earlier this week.

“I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect,” she told People in a statement.

News of their split comes after years of relationship issues between the couple.

In 2015, he was photographed on a date with actress Dakota Johnson in a New York City bar.

Then in June, the art dealer was caught on camera kissing a mystery brunette.

But the couple proved they were still going strong when they were photographed holding hands in New York City shortly after the story broke.

