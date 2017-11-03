Paz De La Huerta Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her TWICE: It Happened ‘So Suddenly’

Actress Paz de la Huerta, 33, just claimed Harvey Weinstein, 65, raped her twice, in 2010. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Boardwalk Empire star recalled an alleged incident in which Weinstein insisted on taking her home after a party and later persuaded her to let him have a few drinks with her inside her apartment. He later pushed her onto her bed and “it happened all very suddenly.”

The second incident allegedly occurred a few month later, when she got home after night of drinking and found Weinstein waiting in her lobby. He again found his way into her apartment and had sex with her. The actress told source that she was in no condition to have consensual sex, which is why she is accusing the producer of rape.

As Radar readers know, Weinstein’s rep stated that his client “unequivocally denies” all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

He has, however, yet to comment on Huerta’s allegations.

Unfortunately, Huerta is just one of many women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. Rose McGowan, 44, also famously claimed she was raped by the producer – an allegation which his team denied, despite having paid her a settlement to keep the scandal quiet, years ago.

