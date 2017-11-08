LAPD Investigating Ed Westwick Over Rape Accusation

The Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into claims that Ed Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014 after she revealed the shocking details of the alleged attack.

Cohen gave a statement to the LAPD’s Hollywood Division on Tuesday and according to the police report “Suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence…three years ago,” Deadline.com reported.

Cohen’s friend, actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, told the site that she told him about the incident immediately after it happened. He said Cohen had left her car at his home before going to Westwick’s home where the alleged attack took place.

“She came over to my home the following morning and told me everything,” he said. “She was in a state of shock.”

“I’ve known her since 2009,” Lipman explained. “We were teen actors. We worked on a few projects over the years. We met on the Warner Bros. lot in 2008.”

Cohen revealed the details of her attack in a Facebook post on Monday. “I was sexually assaulted three years ago. It was a dark time in my life,” she wrote. “Even now, I grapple with feelings of guilt. Unfounded worry that in some way I was to blame. I don’t know where these feelings come from. Social conditioning that everything is always the woman’s fault? That a man’s inability to keep himself off of our bodies is somehow because of us, not him?”

Cohen wrote that she was taking a nap in Westwick’s bed when he assaulted her. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f**k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Lipman previously claimed that he had been sexually assaulted and harassed by APA agent Tyler Grasham, who was fired from his job and also under police investigation.

Cohen’s sister also said she knew about the alleged incident.

“Very shortly after it happened, she told me that she was raped,” Katalina Colgate told Deadline. “She told me and my other sister. I was furious.”

Law enforcement sources said investigators would hand over the report to the Robbery/Homicide Division of the LAPD, which usually handled high profile cases ABC News reported.

“I do not know this woman,” Westwick wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

