Troubled Artie Lange Admits To Abusing Drugs After Hospitalization: ‘Sometimes I Use’

After Artie Lange was caught bleeding from his nose in a shocking new video, the troubled comedian is finally coming clean about his current drug use.

“Sometimes I use. But not every day,” he told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview. “I have to get to the point where I don’t have withdrawals.”

The former Stern Show sidekick, 49, was hospitalized with heart problems in July after years of admitted cocaine and heroin abuse. Lange collapsed on stage in Chicago, and underwent emergency surgery to repair his heart.

Though he vowed to stay on the straight and narrow after his hospital stint, it appears the pressures of taping the second season of HBO’s hit Crashing, completing his third book, a rigorous stand-up schedule and the new podcast he co-hosts with Anthony Cumia have taken their toll.

Despite his setbacks, Lange remains hopeful and optimistic about his recovery.

“I have too much to live for. My career and life will end the way it wants. I’m going to keep waking up in the morning, afternoon or evening and see what’s up. That’s all I can do,” he said.

Podcast cohost Cumia continues to stand behind Lange.

“I love Artie and back him 100%,” he told. “He’s an amazing comic and a great guy. Whatever he’s gotta do to get through the day isn’t my business. We all have our demons and I’m no one to be judging anybody else.”

