Move Over, Matt! Amber Portwood Caught Kissing Mystery Man After Dumping Baier

Amber Portwood didn’t waste any time moving on from ex-fiancé Matt Baier! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive video of the Teen Mom OG star kissing and holding a new man only weeks after their split.

In the never-before-seen video taken on Monday, August 7, Portwood, 26, could clearly be seen leaning on a man as he rubs her waist with his arm.

The two then lean in for a kiss while at the Indianapolis, Indiana marina.

“MTV is in the area filming Amber for Teen Mom,” an eyewitness exclusively told Radar.

Portwood’s new man sported a brown T-shirt and white cowboy hat in the video, while she wore a black see-through cover-up.

The MTV star’s boyfriend is the complete opposite of Baier, 46, as he seems closer to Portwood in age.

As Radar reported exclusive details on, Portwood dumped her fiancé of three years in May when he failed a lie detector test after cheating rumors surfaced.

“She is saying it’s over,” a source told Radar at the time. “But they could get back together. They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs.”

The two continued to live together and even filmed for Marriage Bootcamp in an attempt to salvage their relationship.

Portwood revealed over Instagram that when she dumped him after the stint he jetted off to Las Vegas to compete in the World Series of Poker in July.

Now, it seems Portwood has cut ties with Baier and moved on for good.

Baier has been involved in multiple scandals throughout their relationship. He was accused of having at least nine children with seven different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases were dismissed.

