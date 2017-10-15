Side Hug Spectacular! The Hidden Duggars Are Revealed

Jim Bob's mother Mary has been seen on the TV shows and is known on camera as "Grandma Duggar." Mary, a widow, lives in the cabin where her late husband, Jimmy Lee Duggar, raised Jim Bob. But Counting On fans might not recall that, as In Touch noted, Jim Bob only had one sibling, his sister Deanna, and they "don't seem particularly close," though they still talk.

Deanna split from her husband in 2015 and was single when she gave birth to her daughter , wild child Amy, —a definite Duggar family no-no!

Pamela, Kathie, Evelyn, Carolyn, Freda and Garrett) still live in Ohio. In Touch sources say they aren't terribly close with the Arkansas Duggars—and don't fully share their ultra-religious values that mandate modest behavior and prim courting rules

Evelyn Ruark, who is a lesbian. Along with not believing in sex before marriage, the Duggars don't believe that gays should wed at all. Their stance probably won't change. As Radar readers know, however, Michelle and Jim Bob's daughter Joy-Anna is involved in a shotgun wedding scandal with husband Austin Forsyth.

Michelle's sister Carolyn had a stroke in July 2016 and the Duggars have reportedly helped take care of her.

Michelle's niece, Carolyn's daughter Rachel, who was a single mom, has had legal problems, being accused of breaking and entering as well as theft, In Touch reports

After Rachel reportedly had trouble raising son Tyler in the wake of her personal woes, the Duggars stepped in.