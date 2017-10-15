Side Hug Spectacular! The Hidden Duggars Are Revealed

Jim Bob
and Michelle Duggar
created a TV sensation with their huge family, first on 19 Kids and Counting
, and then the spinoff
, Counting On
. Even their son Josh's molestation scandal, which briefly derailed the family's TLC presence, couldn't stop fan fascination with the family. Now, In Touch
has reminded viewers of the Duggars who are a little more out of public view. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!
Jim Bob's mother Mary has been seen on the TV shows and is known on camera as "Grandma Duggar." Mary, a widow, lives in the cabin where her late husband, Jimmy Lee Duggar, raised Jim Bob. But Counting On fans might not recall that, as In Touch noted, Jim Bob only had one sibling, his sister Deanna, and they "don't seem particularly close," though they still talk.
Michelle came from a huge brood and had six older siblings, some of whom had already tied the knot and had families by the time she was born. Most of her brothers and sisters (Pamela
, Kathie
, Evelyn
, Carolyn
, Freda
and Garrett
) still live in Ohio. In Touch sources say they aren't terribly close with the Arkansas Duggars—and don't fully share their ultra-religious values that mandate modest behavior and prim courting rules
.
Still, Michelle loves her sister Evelyn Ruark
, who is a lesbian. Along with not believing in sex before marriage, the Duggars don't believe that gays should wed at all. Their stance probably won't change. As Radar readers know, however, Michelle and Jim Bob's daughter Joy-Anna
is involved in a shotgun wedding scandal with husband Austin Forsyth
.
Michelle's sister Carolyn had a stroke in July 2016 and the Duggars have reportedly helped take care of her.
Michelle's niece, Carolyn's daughter Rachel, who was a single mom, has had legal problems, being accused of breaking and entering as well as theft, In Touch reports
After Rachel reportedly had trouble raising son Tyler in the wake of her personal woes, the Duggars stepped in.
The Duggars are always ready to pitch in and care for relatives. Michelle and Jim Bob adopted her niece Rachel's son Tyler Hutchins after his mom's legal and financial troubles. Tyler is camera shy but has been spotted on the Duggars' social media activities.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.