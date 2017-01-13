1 of 9
Pierce Brosnan showed off his impressive pecs when he and his wife Kelly Shaye Smith took a dip in the water. Click through the gallery to see James Bond and his girl on the sand.
Hottie alert! Brosnan, 63, stripped down on the beach in Hawaii on January 3, 2017.
His wife of 16 years, Keely Shaye Smith, 53, covered up in a long-sleeved black wetsuit and kept her sunglasses on while swimming.
Comedian James Corden blasted Brosnan on The Late Late Show, recalling a story where he was "f***ing rude," for shoving him out of the way at a U2 concert.
"Fame is a very seductive thing, and it can turn around and bite you on the a** as quickly as walk in the door," Brosnan once said about being a Hollywood star.
The couple relaxed together on the beach after a swim.
Brosnan and Smith have a home in Hawaii and she took a dip in the Pacific Ocean to cool down.
Brosnan told the Huffington Post that his wife was a great cook, and that the two love pasta and wine. "Our best dinners are at home. We love going to fine wining and dining restaurants but the pomp and glory take away the taste of the food."
Surfs up! Smith cooled down while Bronson waited for her on the beach.
