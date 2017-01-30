1 of 8
According to CT Post, a short memorial service was held in a white chapel on the property.
Moore was later buried in a grave adorned with an angel statue costing upwards of $200,000, according to the publication.
The service was closed to the public, but fans were allowed to pay their respects later in the day.
As Radar previously reported, the 80-year-old Mary Tyler Moore Show starlet died in Connecticut on Jan. 25.
According to sources, Moore's final days alive were fraught with a host of serious medical issues.
"Her eyesight was going," said Dorothy Sepe, 87, Moore's former chef. "She had bad feet. Her body failed on her." The iconic actress also suffered from Type 1 diabetes, Alzheimer's, as well as heart and kidney issues in her final days.
"She was suffering a lot towards the end," Sepe added. "It wasn't Mary any more. I would say this is a relief."
