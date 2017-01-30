1 of 8

Mary Tyler Moore has been laid to rest.

According to CT Post, a short memorial service was held in a white chapel on the property.

Moore was later buried in a grave adorned with an angel statue costing upwards of $200,000, according to the publication.

The service was closed to the public, but fans were allowed to pay their respects later in the day.

According to sources, Moore's final days alive were fraught with a host of serious medical issues.

"Her eyesight was going," said Dorothy Sepe, 87, Moore's former chef. "She had bad feet. Her body failed on her." The iconic actress also suffered from Type 1 diabetes, Alzheimer's, as well as heart and kidney issues in her final days.