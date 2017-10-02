Las Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Shocking Secrets

Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music concert from his hotel room in Las Vegas, killing over 50 people and injuring hundreds more. Click through the gallery to find out more about the coldblooded Nevada killer who has carried out the worst mass shooting in United States history to date. opened fire on a country music concert from his hotel room in Las Vegas, killing over 50 people and injuring hundreds more. Click through the gallery to find out more about the coldblooded Nevada killer who has carried out the worst mass shooting in United States history to date. Photo credit: Getty Images

Paddock is a 64-year-old man who lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, one hour north of Vegas. Photo credit: Getty Images

He has been linked to a companion, a 62-year-old woman named Marilou Danley, who police now confirm was not involved in the shooting and is not a suspect. Photo credit: Getty Images

Danley, who is currently out of the country, lived with Paddock in Mesquite. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to NBC News, Paddock was in the middle of a divorce when he carried out the deadly attack on concertgoers. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to Paddock's brother, Eric, the killer liked to go into Las Vegas so he could gamble. Photo credit: Getty Images

Paddock had no problems with police in Mesquite, noted officials. However, he sued the Cosmopolitan hotel in 2012 after he claimed he was injured after slipping. The suit was dropped two years later. He was also issued a minor citation several years ago. Photo credit: Getty Images

"He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something," said Paddock's brother Eric, who lives in Orlando, Fla. "We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded." Photo credit: Getty Images