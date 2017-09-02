Kendall Jenner Goes On New Date With Blake Griffin – See The Photos!

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are continuing their low-key romance and RadarOnline.com has all the details - click through the images. andare continuing their low-key romance and RadarOnline.com has all the details - click through the images. Photo credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and basketball hunk Blake Griffin had a date in Soho house in Malibu on Friday.

The reality star and model waited for Griffin to get his Bentley convertible before they both left together. The basketball player has been warned about the reality star Photo credit: MEGA

Jenner dressed low key and casual for her date with her athlete boyfriend wearing a green sports bra, baseball cap and jean shorts. She had been hanging out with Hailey Baldwin recently too Photo credit: MEGA

Griffin, 28, was casual in a cut-off T-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap, to see his lady. Photo credit: MEGA

The pair have had several dates recently. They had dinner at Nobu the previous evening and were joined by Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons for the outing. Photo credit: MEGA

Both Jenner and Griffin have been spotted at Craig's restaurant in Beverly Hills and the Nightingale Plaza and Avenue nightclub this month. Photo credit: MEGA