1 of 9

Getty/MEGA Getty/MEGA Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara fueled romance rumors this week after spending an ultra-secret weekend together in one of Hollywood's hottest spas — andfueled romance rumors this week after spending an ultra-secret weekend together in one of Hollywood's hottest spas — get the details

Getty Images Getty Images Say hello to the new it-couple!

MEGA MEGA According to Page Six , Phoenix and Mara first fell in love on set for their new film, in which they play Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene.

MEGA MEGA "They found love on the set" of Mary Magdalene, and were "holed up in the desert" over Golden Globes weekend, a source told the publication.

MEGA MEGA Another insider claimed of their romantic trip: "They are there continuing to 'find love,' but also some health, as he is doing his annual pilgrimage to the spa."

MEGA MEGA "Joaquin and his lady love are down for some R&R, sipping juices and a few colonics . . . good times!" the source added.

MEGA MEGA While filming in Italy, the pair was spotted looking out from the balcony of their hotel in Matera.