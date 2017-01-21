1 of 7

Getty Images Getty Images Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be laying low about their romance ever since they went public on social media, but the diva hasn't pulled back on andmay be laying low about their romance ever since they went public on social media, but the diva hasn't pulled back on keeping her 17-years-younger man satisfied

Instagram/@jlo The 47-year-old singer posted some sizzling selfies on her Instagram this weekend: one photo showing her in bed displaying her long legs in a leather skirt, and the other photo giving a peek down her shirt.

The sun came out eventually...always does...☀️ A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:13pm PST Instagram/@jlo "She's head over heels for Drake," a source told Entertainment Tonight . "It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him."

Getty Images Getty Images Lopez's ex Casper Smart, who dated her on-and-off for five years, may have a new backup dancer gig lined up with another singer besides J.Lo!

Getty Images Getty Images Mariah Carey is considering hiring Smart to choreograph her upcoming tour — which will make Lopez "furious!" According to what sources told Star magazine is considering hiring Smart to choreograph her upcoming tour — which will make Lopez "furious!"