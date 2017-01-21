1 of 7
Getty Images
Getty Images
Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be laying low about their romance ever since they went public on social media, but the diva hasn't pulled back on keeping her 17-years-younger man satisfied!
Getty Images
Getty Images
However, while the new pair may be going strong, other sources reportedly claim Lopez may soon have a load of drama coming for Drake.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Lopez's ex Casper Smart, who dated her on-and-off for five years, may have a new backup dancer gig lined up with another singer besides J.Lo!
Getty Images
Getty Images
According to what sources told Star magazine, Mariah Carey is considering hiring Smart to choreograph her upcoming tour — which will make Lopez "furious!"
X
Share this: