New FOX Show ‘STAR’ Is The Perfect Way To Ring In 2017

The holiday season is upon us, which means new television shows! But the one to keep an eye out come 2017 is none other than new FOX show Star, which premieres Wednesday, January 4.

Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lee Daniels – creator and executive producer of broadcast’s No. 1 series, Empire partners with Tom Donaghy to tell the dark reality of the music industry while following three talented singers. The leading ladies, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, and Ryan Destiny are all newcomers to the acting industry, and on the drama, they journey together to Atlanta to become music superstars.

In the premiere episode, Alexandra (Ryan) and Simone (Brittany) work on a demo for their chance to perform at a music festival, while Roland Crane (guest star Lenny Kravitz) and his wife, Rose (guest star Naomi Campbell), come into town, revealing a big secret that threatens to destroy the group.

Star (Jude) then goes to extreme measures and risks it all to try to get her music produced by Roland. Meanwhile, two other characters go head-to-head, each trying to keep their secrets buried as someone’s life hangs in the balance!

Be sure to grab your popcorn and watch the all-new Star premiere, “The Devil You Know” Wednesday, Jan. 4 9PM ET on FOX.