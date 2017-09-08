Miranda Kerr Rips Into Orlando Bloom Over His Partying Lifestyle

Miranda Kerr is over her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s hard-partying lifestyle.

The former Victoria’s Secret model – who shares a six-year-old son Flynn with Bloom – is fed-up with his womanizing.

A source told RadarOnline.com that she is “totally grossed out” by his sleazy behavior.

The source revealed: “She used to feel sorry for Orlando, who’s addicted to this sleazy lifestyle of bed hopping and nightclubbing, instead of being a responsible adult.

“Being married to Evan (Spiegel) has opened Miranda’s soul and she gets shudders to think she spent so many years of her life with someone as superficial as Orlando.

“She’s been waiting for him to grow up for many years now it’s apparent to her that it’s never going to happen.”

Kerr, 34, married billionaire Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel, 26, at his Pacific Palisades home earlier this summer.

She was previously married to Bloom, 40, with the couple splitting in 2013 – they have joint custody of their son Flynn.

Bloom was recently romantically linked to Katy Perry after they were spotted at a concert together in Hollywood.

