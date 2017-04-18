Manhunt Over: Facebook Killer Found Dead

Steve Stephens, the suspect in the Cleveland, Ohio, Facebook murder, shot and killed himself after a “brief pursuit” in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed.

As Radar readers know, a desperate manhunt began Sunday after Stephens filmed himself fatally shooting Robert Godwin Sr., 74, who was making his way home from celebrating the holiday in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the disturbing video, the suspect called the event his “Easter day slaughter,” claiming he “killed 15 people today.” However, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced Sunday that Godwin was the only confirmed death thus far.

“There are no other victims that we know of,” Williams said, calling the crime “senseless.”

In his video of Godwin, uploaded to Facebook, Stephens is also heard saying: “Here’s somebody I’m about to kill. I’m about to kill this guy right here. An old dude.”

The video was later removed by Facebook, but it was still being widely shared online on Monday, upsetting Godwin’s family.

“Please please please stop retweeting that video and report anyone who has posted it! That is my grandfather show some respect,” Godwin’s grandson, Ryan Godwin, wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Story developing.

