Sandra Bullock And Bryan Randall Sleep In Separate Beds

Trouble In Paradise? Sandra Bullock And Bryan Randall Sleeping In Separate Beds 'It's something he has to go along with like it or not.'

Sandra Bullock and former-bad-boy-turned-long-term-lover Bryan Randall are sleeping in separate beds, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, and according to a source, the mild-mannered Bird Box star is asleep every night by 9pm at the latest!

“Getting a full night’s sleep is almost a religion for Sandra,” a source told Radar. “And separate sleeping arrangements have been a must for her in every relationship she’s been in, including her marriage [to ex Jesse James].”

No late-night partying for this 55-year-old working mother of two, regardless of her partner’s lifestyle. Bullock brood includes son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila 7, both whom she adopted. Randall, meanwhile, is a dad to 25-year-old daughter Skylar Staten whom he shares with ex Janine Staten.

“It’s just part of her standard operating procedure, and something Bryan has to go along with like it or not,” the source confessed. “She keeps somewhat odd hours, and is usually in bed by nine and up before dawn, whether she’s shooting a movie or not. She has to be up early for the kids’ breakfast.”

As Radar readers know, Bullock, 55, and Randall, 53, have been an item since 2015, and their long-time relationship has long sparked rumors of marriage.

But Randall has a darker past, littered with rehab stints and criminal charges. In 1990, the photographer was arrested for DUI. He pled guilty to the crime, and served four days in jail and two years of probation.

Still, the photographer has reportedly been sober for more than a decade now, even if he continues to keep some ungodly hours.

“Bryan is a night owl and he doesn’t hit the sack until after midnight, so Sandra’s usually gone by the time he gets up,” the source said.

And besides, there are some added benefits to their separate-but-equal lifestyle choice, the source shared.

“Keeping separate bedrooms is just how they do things now, and she doesn’t have to deal with his clutter on her nightstand.”