Poor Peggy! Gretchen Rossi ‘Feels Sad’ For Sulahian After Bombshell ‘RHOC’ Firing

Poor Peggy Sulahian got the boot from Real Housewives Of Orange County execs after only one season on the hit reality series, and while much of the cast may be secretly happy to see her go, RadarOnline.com has learned one fan favorite has her back.

In an exclusive interview with Gretchen Rossi, the former RHOC star told RadarOnline.com: “When I saw Peggy on the reunion show she looked totally lost and I felt sad for her because those women are really tough, not only that she was battling the breast cancer issue as well and she seemed to be getting the short end of the stick.

“My advice to her would be to stay true to herself and her family because they are what really matters at the end of the day,” Rossi, 37 said.

Radar previously revealed exclusively Sulahian, 44, was facing the axe from the reality show because she did not get along with the other women while producers felt that she had a lackluster personal life.

Rossi – who is currently deep in negotiations for a shock $750,000 return for the up-coming season 13 – knows first hand how tough the other ladies can be.

It emerged that Sulahian had a double mastectomy after a cancer scare even though her co-stars doubted the legitimacy of her story.

Meanwhile, producers believe that bringing Rossi back to face her nemesis Tamra Judge could prove to be ratings gold.

