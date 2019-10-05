2019 Comic Con Sweepstakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You too can be a star! Win the same bag given to Regina King, Seth Green, Anika Noni Rose and more at New York Comic Con!

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Enter now, sweepstakes ends on October 11th:

____________________________________________________________________________________________

The items in the Giving Suite™:

Bay Gardens Resorts – Centrally situated in the heart of St. Lucia’s entertainment capital, Rodney Bay Village, the Bay Gardens Resorts family of hotels offers inviting, island-inspired accommodations. Prize contains promo item

Hasbro – Imagine battling in epic Lightsaber duels with this exciting new product inspired by the Star Wars movies.

Imagine battling in epic Lightsaber duels with this exciting new product inspired by the Star Wars movies. HyperX HyperX Cloud Earbuds™ are ideal for the Nintendo Switch™ gamer, optimized for handheld mode to easily communicate with your squad in Fortnite and other Switch games that use in-game chat. HyperX Pulsefire Core™ delivers the essentials for gamers looking for a solid, ergonomically-designed, comfortable, wired RGB gaming mouse with precise, smooth tracking native DPI settings up to 6200 DPI.



Island Plantation Luxury Jungle Resort – Intimate luxury jungle resort situated directly in front of gorgeous and unspoiled Bluff Beach in Bocas del Toro, Panama. Prize contains promo item.

Lindo F – Customizable hats with interchangeable fur pom poms.

L.L. Bean – Everyday lightweight tote.

Moosh-Moosh by MMG Brands – Soft and Cuddly Squishy Plush Buddies that were voted the 2019 Top Sensory Toy for Tweens/Teens by Autism Live.

UNIQERS – A Creative sustainable Sneaker brand that believes there are A MILLION WAYS TO BE U.

Along with:

Kay’s Naturals – Kay’s Naturals’ plant-protein snacks offer “Win-Win Nutrition” with its nutrient-dense, gluten-free, low sugar choices that satisfy savory and sweet cravings while helping you stay on track for healthier eating.

Lubriderm – Enriched with Vitamins B5 and E, Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Lotion is clinically shown to moisturize skin for 24 hours, to provide healthier looking, more resilient skin in just one week.

Mika Harmony – "Mysteries of the Sea" Aloha art stationery set with vibrant, tropical ocean watercolor notecards, a Hibiscus Shark sticker and a Blueberry Jellyfish magnet.

Paramount Home Entertainment – Producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) and director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) deliver "a suspenseful thrill ride" (Jim Vejvoda, IGN) in CRAWL , now on Digital and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand October 15 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Sangaria USA – The one and only Marble Soda.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

Unique Vintage – The Unique Vintage Creep It Real is a must-have for the Halloween season, available for men and women in sizes XS to XXL.

Violent Gentlemen – Clothing and accessories inspired by hockey and music.

Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.

OFFICIAL RULES.