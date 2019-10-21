What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101
You can barely go online or look at social media these days without someone talking about the keto diet. Whether they’ve lost a significant amount of weight by going ketogenic or simply dropped a few pounds and started feeling healthier, plenty of everyday people and celebrities tout the benefits of the meal plan.
Besides making you wonder if the keto diet could help you, you’re probably left wondering what exactly it is in the first place. Wonder no more! In the first episode of Us Weekly’s newest podcast, KETO-M-G, our correspondent Jackie Miranne explores the basics of the diet with SlimFast dietitian and wellness consultant Maryann Walsh.
For years, U.S. agencies had typically recommended that you get around 45 to 65 percent carbohydrates, and about 20 percent each of fat and protein. But on the keto diet, explains Walsh, the dietary recommendation is to consume approximately 75 percent of your daily calories from fat sources, 15 to 25 percent from protein and 5 to 10 percent from carbohydrates.
The registered dietitian breaks down the scientific processes that happen in the body when it goes into ketosis, which is the point of the ketogenic diet. But she examines the practical benefits without medical jargon (hint: it involves a whole lot of fat stores being burned off), so it’s easier to tell if the diet is right for you.
Besides the aesthetic benefits lots of stars — including Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Jameson, Kourtney Kardashian (she recently went back on it) and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino — say they get, some say eating a high-fat, low-carb, moderate-protein diet helps them feel more energetic and mentally clear too.
The first part of #TheKetoGuidoCookBook is how I went from left to right . The second part are 100 of my favorite #keto recipes and stories about them. If you’re in a similar position , i want to share it with you and watch you transform . LINK IN BIO to preorder . _ LEFT-around 25 years old . Sluggish and unhealthy ..Eats lots of bread, pasta , sugar , fried food, vegetable oil, alcohol,very little fat , works out once and a while but doesn’t really have a healthy way of eating to give motivation and foundation for a healthy way of life ……. _ RIGHT- 31 years old … eats almost no sugar , pasta , or bread … eats REAL FOOD like natural fat , steak, butter, eggs, bacon, fatty cheese , shellfish etc .. nothing breaded and fried … and lots of veggies … has energy and motivation to workout everyday because the way of eating helps me always have a lean and solid foundation and motivates me to workout, intermittent fast, and build on that foundation . _ #ketoguido #ketoguidocookbook.
Another fun fact: The keto diet has been around for decades, but in the past, it was used more in medical and therapeutic cases. Halle Berry, for instance, has been eating in a keto-based way for years partially to help control her type 1 diabetes.
Yes 👏🏻 #motivationmonday 👏🏻 I updated my amazon keto favorites list for all of you cuties! All of the products I listed will help you stay with #keto ♥️ a variety of choices of snacks are imperative to staying on track. Link is in my bio! Make sure you let me know your favorites 🥰 #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketoqueen #ketolifestyle #ketotransformation #ketodiet #weightlosstransformation
Health and wellness could be around the corner for you too! Listen up to the plan’s basics on episode 1 so you can make an informed decision on whether or not the keto lifestyle is a fit for you.
KETO-M-G is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Stitcher.
