Hot Sheet - October 30th

Hosting a fall soiree? Impress guests with this delicious cocktail that’s easy to make and perfect for the cozy season.
BARTENURA MOSCATO SPICED CRANBERRY SANGRIA
Ingredients:
1 bottle chilled Bartenura Moscato, ½ cup vodka, 1 cup cranberry Juice, 1 orange, cut into slices 2 cinnamon sticks, Fresh cranberries, for garnish
Directions:
In a large pitcher, combine Bartenura Moscato, vodka, cranberry juice, orange slices and cinnamon sticks. Stir gently and serve in a glass garnished with fresh cranberries.
