Hot Sheet - October 30th
The places and products that sizzle with star power!

Hot Supplement

It’s never too late to get into shape, thanks to Hydroxycut Pro Clinical. According to the brand, the weight-loss supplement’s new formula contains a scientifically researched ingredient that can help you lose weight, along with diet and exercise, as well as B vitamins that aid in metabolizing proteins, fats and carbs. Plus, a clean source of caffeine has been added to boost energy so you can power through your workday or an exercise class. Available at Walmart; hydroxycut.com
Hot Accessory

Add some glam to your cellphone with a BaubleBar x Off My Case iPhone case! Celebs like Molly Sims and Nina Dobrev have been spotted rocking the eye-catching accessory, which comes in an array of bold combos, from vibrant neons with pretty pastels to fierce animal prints with pearlized lettering. Pick your fave style and customize it with your initials, nickname or personal mantra! $78, baublebar.com
Hot Recipe

Hosting a fall soiree? Impress guests with this delicious cocktail that’s easy to make and perfect for the cozy season.

BARTENURA MOSCATO SPICED CRANBERRY SANGRIA

Ingredients:

1 bottle chilled Bartenura Moscato, ½ cup vodka, 1 cup cranberry Juice, 1 orange, cut into slices 2 cinnamon sticks, Fresh cranberries, for garnish

Directions:

In a large pitcher, combine Bartenura Moscato, vodka, cranberry juice, orange slices and cinnamon sticks. Stir gently and serve in a glass garnished with fresh cranberries.

Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram @BartenuraBlue or at bartenura.com
Hot Cause

Michael Kors is on a mission to stop hunger! The profits from every Love T-shirt and bag sold will be donated to children in need through the World Food Programme. Plus, if you post a pic of yourself rockin’ the cute items on Instagram using hashtag #watchhungerstop, an additional 100 meals will be donated to WFP. Watch Hunger Stop Love T-shirt, $40; tote bag, $59, michaelkors.com
Hot Salon

Look no further than the Danny Jelaca Salon, located in South Beach. Jelaca — who’s worked on celebs like Miranda Kerr and Christie Brinkley — offers a glamorous space filled with top stylists, sleek state-of- the-art amenities and an extensive list of hair, skin and other spa services. Get ready to pamper yourself from head to toe! dannyjelaca.com