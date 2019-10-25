Hot Sheet - October 30th

Hot Recipe

Hosting a fall soiree? Impress guests with this delicious cocktail that’s easy to make and perfect for the cozy season.



BARTENURA MOSCATO SPICED CRANBERRY SANGRIA



Ingredients:



1 bottle chilled Bartenura Moscato, ½ cup vodka, 1 cup cranberry Juice, 1 orange, cut into slices 2 cinnamon sticks, Fresh cranberries, for garnish



Directions:



In a large pitcher, combine Bartenura Moscato, vodka, cranberry juice, orange slices and cinnamon sticks. Stir gently and serve in a glass garnished with fresh cranberries.



