Cold & Alone! ‘Stingy’ Teri Hatcher ‘Desperate For Cash’ & Living In A Van thumbnail

Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Exclusive

Cold & Alone! ‘Stingy’ Teri Hatcher ‘Desperate For Cash’ & Living In A Van

See shocking photos of the actress disheveled & barefoot outside her rundown camper.

By
Posted on
Cold & Alone! ‘Stingy’ Teri Hatcher ‘Desperate For Cash’ & Living In A Van thumbnail
View gallery 11
BACKGRID

Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Cold & Alone! ‘Stingy’ Teri Hatcher ‘Desperate For Cash’ & Living In A Van
1 of 11
Teri Hatcher is giving new meaning to the title “Desperate Housewife!” The ’90s TV superstar — who once commanded a whopping $375,000 per episode during the hit show’s run — appears to be living out of a van! Shocking photos obtained by Radar of the former Lois and Clark star, 53, showed her huddled outside her rundown 1978 Volkswagen camper van — disheveled and barefoot on California’s Malibu Beach! Click through for more.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

In a stunning turn of events, the actress listed her luxury Studio City suite on a real estate rental site — just days after Radar cameras caught what appears to be Hatcher living life out of her van!
Hatcher, who paid $1.49 million to buy the property nearly 20 years ago, is looking for a whopping $25,000 a month in rent for the place.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

And while the situation certainly looks “Desperate,” insiders spilled that her mobile downsizing has sparked fears among friends that she’s broke!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“With the way she lives, you’d never guess she was a celebrity!” a source claimed to Radar. “Teri’s constantly penny pinching and will take on any gig for the right price.” And that includes landlord!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“She’s scared she’s going to lose it all — and is living like she’s broke,” a source alleged. In fact, the stingy star has committed to forking over a hefty $70,000 a year for her 20-year-old daughter Emerson’s tuition at the prestigious Ivy League Brown University.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, pals said: “She point-blank refuses to buy expensive clothes or pay for fancy dinners!” Insiders ALSO believe that Teri’s cheapness has turned away her closest friends.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Teri has spent her whole life avoiding spending money,” said a snitch. “But she’s gotten so wacko about it, nobody wants to deal with her anymore!” Teri has clearly settled in like she’s found her dream house — even if it is on wheels!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The van was packed with books and home supplies — and Teri could be seen pouring herself tea out of a kettle!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What’s more, the actress was seen speaking with and giving food to a homeless person. Spies also caught her chatting with a dog-walking beachcomber and bizarrely reading a “Psych 101” book.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“And she’s cutting herself off from her friends by spending all her time in her van,” said a shocked source. “It must be a pretty lonely life.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments