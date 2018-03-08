Cold & Alone! ‘Stingy’ Teri Hatcher ‘Desperate For Cash’ & Living In A Van

In a stunning turn of events, the actress listed her luxury Studio City suite on a real estate rental site — just days after Radar cameras caught what appears to be Hatcher living life out of her van!

Hatcher, who paid $1.49 million to buy the property nearly 20 years ago, is looking for a whopping $25,000 a month in rent for the place.

And while the situation certainly looks "Desperate," insiders spilled that her mobile downsizing has sparked fears among friends that she's broke!

"With the way she lives, you'd never guess she was a celebrity!" a source claimed to Radar. "Teri's constantly penny pinching and will take on any gig for the right price." And that includes landlord!

"She's scared she's going to lose it all — and is living like she's broke," a source alleged. In fact, the stingy star has committed to forking over a hefty $70,000 a year for her 20-year-old daughter Emerson's tuition at the prestigious Ivy League Brown University.

However, pals said: "She point-blank refuses to buy expensive clothes or pay for fancy dinners!" Insiders ALSO believe that Teri's cheapness has turned away her closest friends.

"Teri has spent her whole life avoiding spending money," said a snitch. "But she's gotten so wacko about it, nobody wants to deal with her anymore!" Teri has clearly settled in like she's found her dream house — even if it is on wheels!

The van was packed with books and home supplies — and Teri could be seen pouring herself tea out of a kettle!

What's more, the actress was seen speaking with and giving food to a homeless person. Spies also caught her chatting with a dog-walking beachcomber and bizarrely reading a "Psych 101" book.