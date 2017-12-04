Teresa Giudice Lets Off Steam After Father’s Miraculous Recovery thumbnail

EXCLUSIVE

Teresa Giudice Lets Off Steam After Father’s Miraculous Recovery

‘RHONJ’ star celebrates his release from ICU.

By
Posted on
Teresa Giudice Lets Off Steam After Father’s Miraculous Recovery thumbnail
View gallery 6
Teresa Giudice Lets Off Steam After Father’s Miraculous Recovery
1 of 6
Teresa Giudice got an early Christmas present when her father was released from the intensive care unitGiudice wished her bestie Rosana a happy 50th birthday on Friday, December 1. With her dad out of the ICU https://radaronline.com/videos/teresa-giudice-father-rushed-hospital-giacinto-gorga-pneumonia-rhonj/ , Giudice helped collect toys for children, a Franklin Steak House employee told Radar. “We filled up a whole box of toys.” in a local New Jersey hospital — and she hit the town to celebrate with her girlfriends! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive details about the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's girls night out. Click through Radar’s gallery to get the details on the 46-year-old mom of four's celebration amid Giacinto Gorga's improved prognosis.
Giudice wished her bestie Rosana a happy 50th birthday on Friday, December 1. With her dad out of the ICU, Giudice helped collect toys for children, a Franklin Steak House employee told Radar. “We filled up a whole box of toys.”
“A good time was had by everybody. It was a really fun night,” the Fairfield, New Jersey restaurant employee told Radar about Giudice and her girlfriends.
Less than a year after her mother’s death, Giudice was devastated when her father was rushed to the hospital, Radar first reported. But she was a pro and showed up for the RHONJ reunion show filming last Thursday. “All of the ladies hugged Teresa and told her she was so brave for coming to work in the middle of her dad's hospitalization," an on-set source said.
Giudice had the solid support of her friends when her dad was hospitalized. “He’s a great man,” an insider told Radar.
What do you think about Teresa’s charity-filled night out? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments