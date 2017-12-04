Teresa Giudice Lets Off Steam After Father’s Miraculous Recovery

Teresa Giudice
got an early Christmas present when her father was released from the intensive care unit
Giudice wished her bestie Rosana a happy 50th birthday on Friday, December 1. With her dad out of the ICU https://radaronline.com/videos/teresa-giudice-father-rushed-hospital-giacinto-gorga-pneumonia-rhonj/
, Giudice helped collect toys for children, a Franklin Steak House employee told Radar. “We filled up a whole box of toys.” in a local New Jersey hospital — and she hit the town to celebrate with her girlfriends! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive details about the Real Housewives of New Jersey
star's girls night out. Click through Radar’s gallery to get the details on the 46-year-old mom of four's celebration amid Giacinto Gorga
's improved prognosis.