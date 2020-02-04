Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shocking New Photos: Ryan O’Neal At Death’s Doorstep Ailing actor looks haggard as friends fear he may not survive 2020.

Ryan O’Neal looks haggard in shocking new photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The ailing Hollywood star, 78, is facing his sad last days and new pictures show the star way past his prime as friends say they fear for his life.

As his son with Farrah Fawcett, Redmond O’Neal, sits in a mental hospital as his attempted murder case has been put on hold, Ryan was look gaunt and troubled in Venice, Calif. on February 3.

A friend close to the Love Story star told Radar that they believed he was on his last leg.

“Ryan’s deteriorated to the point where it’s beyond hiding,” the source said.

“He’s lost weight and seems so frail and can’t walk without the help of a cane.”

Radar readers know O’Neal has battled cancer, diabetes, leukemia, a bad heart, wrecked shoulder and sepsis.

The photos obtained by Radar were taken one day after Fawcett would have turned 73. She tragically died in 2009 and their son has been in and out trouble ever since.

