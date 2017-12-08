After Kailyn Lowry revealed she wants to welcome a fourth child with a sperm donor, the Teen Mom 2 star dropped another baby bombshell! Lowry is telling all on her baby-making plans exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Freezing Her Eggs Amid ‘Sperm Bank’ Baby Daddy Bombshell!
1
of
9
1 of 9
After Kailyn Lowry revealed she wants to welcome a fourth child with a sperm donor, the Teen Mom 2 star dropped another baby bombshell! Lowry is telling all on her baby-making plans exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 9
On Lowry’s podcast with Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos, the hosts discussed freezing their eggs. “Would I freeze my eggs? Yeah, absolutely! I am 25 and I feel like I should not have any more children right now,” she explained. “Thirty four and 35 is still young enough to freeze them.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 9
But Lowry then explained that she may want to have children sooner rather than later. “I would have another child and if I were going to it, it would be soon because I don’t want to have too much time in between them,” she explained. “It stresses me out. If you have a thought of wanting to have another one you will never regret having another child. But you may regret not having another one.”
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM
4 of 9
Despite being open to freezing her eggs, Lowry exclusively told Radar, “I probably won’t.” She added, “I never really thought about doing it until Lindsie brought it up.”
A post shared by Lindsie Chrisley (@lindsiechrisley) on
As for Chrisley, she too would be open to the idea. “I only have one child,” she said of her son Jackson with husband Will Campbell. “I am 28 now and what if later down the road I want to have another kid? Once you reach 35, they start doing additional testing. I don’t want to have eggs that are 35 years old. I feel like at 30 I need to decide if I want to have more children. I need to decide now if I am going to have another kid.”
6 of 9
Lowry’s bombshell comes after she posted a text conversation on Twitter between her and friend Bone Estrada. “Any word about a 4th baby dad,” Estrada texted to Lowry, as she responded, “Yes! She said when I have another baby it’ll be a girl.”
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 9
When Estrada asked about the potential father, Lowry responded, “Maybe I’ll go to the bank.” But Lowry revealed the friends were only joking.
Lowry is mother toIsaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 4 months, with ex Chris Lopez.
9 of 9
Do you think she’ll welcome another child in the future? Tell us in the comments!We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
After Kailyn Lowry revealed she wants to welcome a fourth child with a sperm donor, the Teen Mom 2 star dropped another baby bombshell! Lowry is telling all on her baby-making plans exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Photo credit: MEGA
On Lowry’s podcast with Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos, the hosts discussed freezing their eggs. “Would I freeze my eggs? Yeah, absolutely! I am 25 and I feel like I should not have any more children right now,” she explained. “Thirty four and 35 is still young enough to freeze them.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
But Lowry then explained that she may want to have children sooner rather than later. “I would have another child and if I were going to it, it would be soon because I don’t want to have too much time in between them,” she explained. “It stresses me out. If you have a thought of wanting to have another one you will never regret having another child. But you may regret not having another one.”
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM
Despite being open to freezing her eggs, Lowry exclusively told Radar, “I probably won’t.” She added, “I never really thought about doing it until Lindsie brought it up.”
Photo credit: MEGA
As for Chrisley, she too would be open to the idea. “I only have one child,” she said of her son Jackson with husband Will Campbell. “I am 28 now and what if later down the road I want to have another kid? Once you reach 35, they start doing additional testing. I don’t want to have eggs that are 35 years old. I feel like at 30 I need to decide if I want to have more children. I need to decide now if I am going to have another kid.”
Lowry’s bombshell comes after she posted a text conversation on Twitter between her and friend Bone Estrada. “Any word about a 4th baby dad,” Estrada texted to Lowry, as she responded, “Yes! She said when I have another baby it’ll be a girl.”
Photo credit: MEGA
When Estrada asked about the potential father, Lowry responded, “Maybe I’ll go to the bank.” But Lowry revealed the friends were only joking.
Lowry is mother toIsaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 4 months, with ex Chris Lopez.
Do you think she’ll welcome another child in the future? Tell us in the comments!We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.