Soccer Star Messi’s Brother WANTED After Police Found Gun & Pool Of Blood In His Boat

A bizarre scandal has hit soccer star Lionel Messi’s family, as the athlete’s older brother is now wanted by police! Matias Messi returned to shore after a day out sailing near his home in Argentina. When he arrived, his boat was filled with blood and there was a handgun stored inside. Cops said they’d have to take him in for questioning and conduct a thorough investigation, yet now that they are looking for Matias, he is nowhere to be found! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lionel Messi’s brother Matias Messi is now wanted by Argentinian cops after he failed to appear for questioning following a bizarre incident on his boat.
Photo credit: Getty Images
This Thursday, the 35-year-old arrived at a local dock after a day of sailing when he informed a nearby security guard that he had injured his head.
Photo credit: Getty Images
When police arrived at the scene, however, they found blood smeared all over Matias’ boat as well as a .380 handgun.
Photo credit: Twitter / JoseljuarezJOSE
As soon as investigators discovered the weapon and the pool of blood inside the vessel, they ordered police to track down Matias, yet the man allegedly fled the scene and is nowhere to be found.
Photo credit: Twitter / JoseljuarezJOSE
According to Daily Mail
, Prosecutor Jose Luis Caterina applied for an arrest warrant for Matias after a second attempt to locate him failed
.
Photo credit: Twitter / JoseljuarezJOSE
While his family has claimed that he is in the hospital and was never in possession of a gun, police are still looking for him.
Photo credit: Getty Images
This is not the first time Matias has been in trouble with the law, as just last year he was given a probation order after cops found a handgun in his car. In 2008 he was also caught carrying a loaded gun in his belt and told to stay off drugs! Stay with Radar for updates.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Photo credit: Getty Images