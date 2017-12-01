Soccer Star Messi’s Brother WANTED After Police Found Gun & Pool Of Blood In His Boat

A bizarre scandal has hit soccer star Lionel Messi’s family, as the athlete’s older brother is now wanted by police! Matias Messi returned to shore after a day out sailing near his home in Argentina. When he arrived, his boat was filled with blood and there was a handgun stored inside. Cops said they’d have to take him in for questioning and conduct a thorough investigation, yet now that they are looking for Matias, he is nowhere to be found! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi’s brother Matias Messi is now wanted by Argentinian cops after he failed to appear for questioning following a bizarre incident on his boat. Photo credit: Getty Images

This Thursday, the 35-year-old arrived at a local dock after a day of sailing when he informed a nearby security guard that he had injured his head. Photo credit: Getty Images

When police arrived at the scene, however, they found blood smeared all over Matias’ boat as well as a .380 handgun. Photo credit: Twitter / JoseljuarezJOSE

As soon as investigators discovered the weapon and the pool of blood inside the vessel, they ordered police to track down Matias, yet the man allegedly fled the scene and is nowhere to be found. Photo credit: Twitter / JoseljuarezJOSE

According to Daily Mail, Prosecutor Jose Luis Caterina applied for an arrest warrant for Matias after a second attempt to locate him failed Photo credit: Twitter / JoseljuarezJOSE

While his family has claimed that he is in the hospital and was never in possession of a gun, police are still looking for him. Photo credit: Getty Images