Fragile Liza Minnelli Is Seen In A Wheelchair At Musical Production

Liza Minnelli shocked onlookers when she attended a stage production of the musical Something Rotten! in Los Angeles this week. The 71-year-old Cabaret diva’s condition was rotten news for fans, as Minnelli appeared in a wheelchair after the show.

Nick Rashad Burroughs, one of the play’s stars, posted a split screen of two photos of himself with Minnelli on Instagram.

In one, Burroughs crouches near the veteran singer/actress in her wheelchair as both smile for the camera and in the other photo, Burroughs hugs Minnelli as she stays in the chair. It’s not the first time the Oscar winning star has been seen in a wheelchair in recent years.

While Minnelli looked wan and tired at Something Rotten! earlier this week, Burroughs was thrilled to meet his idol and crowed in his photo caption, “You guys….I got entrance applause from LIZA MINNELLI IN THE FRONT ROW OF SOMETHING ROTTEN TONIGHT! She told me after the show ‘I loved you, What is your name, right his name down for me I wanna remember him’ and then I wrote my name down for the QUEEN. She is one of my biggest inspirations of All Time and finding out she likes me and loved our show has made my whole year.”

But sadly, although she was able to enjoy the show, Minnelli was clearly struggling to get around.

A source told The National ENQUIRER’s Rob Shuter earlier this year, “She might never sing again and she certainly doesn’t have the strength to do a big comeback tour….”

“Liza wants to really go out in style,” dished the pal. “She’s planning her own funeral like it’s the opening of a big Broadway musical!”

But another source said Minnelli was so hard up for money she was selling her art collection and has become increasingly reclusive.

