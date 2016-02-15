Where's Khloe? Lamar Grabs Fast Food Alone On Valentine's Day

See Odom after his miracle recovery from his overdose in a Vegas brothel.

February 15, 2016 @ 17:36PM
Lamar Odom Overdose Walking Fast Food
Lamar Odom made a miraculous recovery after his overdose in a brothel late last year. But although he's been seen with estranged wife Khloe Kardashian in recent months, he was spotted on Valentine's Day picking up takeout and looking a little blue.

Sad single Valentine's Day? Odom celebrated the lover's holiday with a buddy at a fast food restaurant in Calabasas, Calif., on February 14, 2016.

Khloe Kardashian was nowhere to be found as Odom headed out to pick up dinner.

Odom has returned from New York City, where he attended the Yeezy Season 3 fashion show with his brother-in-law Kanye West and Kardashian's family.

Despite his united front with Kardashian in NYC, a source told Radar that he isn't planning to stay with the Kocktails with Khloe star forever.

"Lamar was completely unable to take care of himself after Vegas," a source previously told Radar. "And he welcomed Khloe's amazing help. But he's a lot better now, so he wants to be independent."

Chinese to go! Odom grabbed Pickup Stix for the holiday meal.

Odom was somber as he stepped out without anyone from the Kardashian family for the first time since his overdose.

Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that his short term memory "isn't so good."

"Every day he'll ask me, 'So what happened to me?'" Kardashian said about Odom.

Odom was irritated at Kardashian for making rude comments about the hookers he was with the night he overdosed, one source told Radar: "Khloe just wants to look like a saint to the rest of the world, but behind closed doors she has given Lamar hell, and he's not going to let her use him for PR anymore."