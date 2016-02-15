Where's Khloe? Lamar Grabs Fast Food Alone On Valentine's Day

lamar-odom-overdose-walking-fast-food Lamar Odom made a miraculous recovery after his overdose in a brothel late last year. But although he's been seen with estranged wife Khloe Kardashian in recent months, he was spotted on Valentine's Day picking up takeout and looking a little blue.

Sad single Valentine's Day? Odom celebrated the lover's holiday with a buddy at a fast food restaurant in Calabasas, Calif., on February 14, 2016.

Khloe Kardashian was nowhere to be found as Odom headed out to pick up dinner.

Odom has returned from New York City, where he attended the Yeezy Season 3 fashion show with his brother-in-law Kanye West and Kardashian's family.

"Lamar was completely unable to take care of himself after Vegas, " a source previously told Radar. "And he welcomed Khloe's amazing help. But he's a lot better now, so he wants to be independent."

Chinese to go! Odom grabbed Pickup Stix for the holiday meal.

"Every day he'll ask me, 'So what happened to me?'" Kardashian said about Odom.