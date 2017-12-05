Khloe Kardashian Struggling To Hide Baby Bump Under Oversized Hoodie! thumbnail

New Photos

Khloe Kardashian Struggling To Hide Baby Bump Under Oversized Hoodie!

For how much longer can the pregnant reality star keep disguising her bloated belly?

By
Posted on
Khloe Kardashian Struggling To Hide Baby Bump Under Oversized Hoodie! thumbnail
View gallery 11
BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian Struggling To Hide Baby Bump Under Oversized Hoodie!
1 of 11
Khloe Kardashian is struggling to hide her baby bump as she advances in her pregnancy – but oversized hoodies are certainly helping! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the star's latest attempt at concealing her growing belly.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Monday in Los Angeles, a very pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33, was spotted covering up her belly with an oversized black hoodie and massive green purse.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Revenge Body star was pictured leaving the Calabasas studio after filming of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As she walked towards her car, Khloe – who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompsonwas careful not to uncover her stomach.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Khloe's baby sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child with sleazy boyfriend Travis Scott.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ever since the news broke of the sister's pregnancies, they've both been hiding under baggy clothes and comfy sweatpants.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kylie has barely been seen in public! The 20-year-old who is widely known for her sexy snaps and revealing Instagram posts has been completely absent from social media since her baby reveal, only posting photos of her face, makeup line and throwback shots of her formerly fit body.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, momager Kris Jenner, 62, is expecting to make big bucks out of Kylie and Khloe's pregnancies. She is reportedly filming exclusive details about her daughter's lives to air on KUWTK!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Khloe is still evidently filming for her family show, an insider recently told Radar that she wants out – for good!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Khloe doesn't want to do it after the baby comes, and Tristan is telling her that she doesn't need to," the source claimed. "He insists that they have more than enough money to live comfortably."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Kris is pushing so hard for this spin-off and she is offering Khloe a ton of money. But Khloe told her mom she refuses to sell her baby for ratings," the insider added. Do you think Khloe Kardashian will quit KUWTK once and for all after she finally breaks the news of her pregnancy? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments