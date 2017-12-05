Khloe Kardashian Struggling To Hide Baby Bump Under Oversized Hoodie!

Khloe Kardashian
is struggling to hide her baby bump as she advances in her pregnancy – but oversized hoodies are certainly helping! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the star's latest attempt at concealing her growing belly.
The Revenge Body star was pictured leaving the Calabasas studio after filming of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Ever since the news broke of the sister's pregnancies, they've both been hiding under baggy clothes and comfy sweatpants.
"Khloe doesn't want to do it after the baby comes, and Tristan is telling her that she doesn't need to," the source claimed. "He insists that they have more than enough money to live comfortably."
"Kris is pushing so hard for this spin-off and she is offering Khloe a ton of money. But Khloe told her mom she refuses to sell her baby for ratings," the insider added. Do you think Khloe Kardashian will quit KUWTK once and for all after she finally breaks the news of her pregnancy? Let us know in the comments below.
