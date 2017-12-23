BABY ON BOARD Back In Black! Khloe Kardashian Arrives At LAX After Baby News – See Photos Reality star covers up her baby bump. By Cliff Renfrew Posted on Dec 23, 2017 @ 18:23PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 8 Back In Black! Khloe Kardashian Arrives At LAX After Baby News – See Photos 1 of 8 1 of 8Khloe Kardashian jetted into LAX this weekend after finally admitting that she's expecting a child with Tristan Thompson. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.2 of 8Khloe, 33, covered-up her baby bump when she arrived at LAX airport.3 of 8The reality star revealed earlier this week she is expecting with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.4 of 8For her airport appearance she wore all black to totally conceal her growing baby bump. 5 of 8She teamed a black jacket with leggings and top with grey sneakers.6 of 8Khloe wore her blonde tresses straight and down, with minimal make-up and red lipstick teamed with huge sunglasses shielding her eyes from the cameras. 7 of 8It is expected that her pregnancy will be documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.8 of 8RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Khloe was struggling to deal with her boyfriend's rowdy friends. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Khloe Kardashian jetted into LAX this weekend after finally admitting that she's expecting a child with Tristan Thompson. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.Khloe, 33, covered-up her baby bump when she arrived at LAX airport.The reality star revealed earlier this week she is expecting with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.For her airport appearance she wore all black to totally conceal her growing baby bump.She teamed a black jacket with leggings and top with grey sneakers.Khloe wore her blonde tresses straight and down, with minimal make-up and red lipstick teamed with huge sunglasses shielding her eyes from the cameras.It is expected that her pregnancy will be documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Khloe was struggling to deal with her boyfriend's rowdy friends. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Khloe Kardashian Comments