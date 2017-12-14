Katie Holmes Hides From Photographers After Celebrating BF Jamie Foxx’s Birthday

Jamie Foxx
and girlfriend Katie Holmes
have been trying to keep a low-profile in their relationship – but photos never lie! This Wednesday night, the famous couple celebrated Foxx’s 50th birthday at the Highlight Room in Hollywood. Afterwards, they drove home together, but were caught hiding their faces as they spotted photographers nearby! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos.
Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx are still staying mum about their secretive relationship – almost four years since their romance began!
While the two were recently spotted leaving Foxx’ 50th birthday party in Hollywood, they bent over backwards to try and hide their faces from photographers! Why are they staying so silent?
As Radar readers know, Foxx and Holmes sparked dating rumors in 2013, after they began spending time together following the actress’ divorce from baby daddy Tom Cruise.
While she reportedly signed a bizarre agreement with Cruise – in which she promised not to date publicly for five years – she was spotted showing PDA on a romantic getaway
with Foxx earlier this year.
According to a source
, Holmes went through a horrible time in 2012 when trying to escape from Cruise, 55, and the church of Scientology. She allegedly had to seek intense therapy in order to stay strong for herself and daughter Suri
.
Do you think Jamie Foxx and Kate Holmes are still going strong? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.