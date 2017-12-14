Katie Holmes Hides From Photographers After Celebrating BF Jamie Foxx’s Birthday

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Katie Holmes have been trying to keep a low-profile in their relationship – but photos never lie! This Wednesday night, the famous couple celebrated Foxx’s 50th birthday at the Highlight Room in Hollywood. Afterwards, they drove home together, but were caught hiding their faces as they spotted photographers nearby! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx are still staying mum about their secretive relationship – almost four years since their romance began! Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the two were recently spotted leaving Foxx’ 50th birthday party in Hollywood, they bent over backwards to try and hide their faces from photographers! Why are they staying so silent? Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Foxx and Holmes sparked dating rumors in 2013, after they began spending time together following the actress’ divorce from baby daddy Tom Cruise. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While she reportedly signed a bizarre agreement with Cruise – in which she promised not to date publicly for five years – she was spotted showing PDA on a romantic getaway with Foxx earlier this year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Suri. According to a source , Holmes went through a horrible time in 2012 when trying to escape from Cruise, 55, and the church of Scientology. She allegedly had to seek intense therapy in order to stay strong for herself and daughter Photo credit: BACKGRID

While she was spotted looking gorgeous and happier than ever after news broke of her and Foxx’ relationship, she still hasn’t confirmed their love Photo credit: BACKGRID

Even though a source recently told Radar that Holmes and Foxx are in an “open relationship,” the two seemed very cozy on their latest late-night outing Photo credit: BACKGRID