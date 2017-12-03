Jennifer Garner All Smiles As She Takes Kids To Church – See The Photos thumbnail

BEN WHO?

Jennifer Garner All Smiles As She Takes Kids To Church – See The Photos

Actress is laughing through her divorce pain.

By
Posted on
Jennifer Garner All Smiles As She Takes Kids To Church – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 8
BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner All Smiles As She Takes Kids To Church – See The Photos
1 of 8
Jennifer Garner is not letting her divorce drama with Ben Affleck get her down. RadarOnline.com has all the details as she took her kids to church today – click for more.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Garner, 45, was all smiles as she left a church service in Brentwood, California, today.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Wearing a grey sweater dress with her hair slicked back and with stylish flat black shoes the actress did not seem to have Ben Affleck, 45, on her mind.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Alias star was joined on Sunday by her three children – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The previous day the entire family was spotted buying Christmas trees close to her Brentwood home.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

RadarOnline.com previously reported that both Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus want to push through their divorces so that they can be together.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

It is understood that Garner has not let her children meet SNL producer Shookus, 37, yet.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

  Over Thanksgiving 'Justice League' star Affleck spent time with both women in Los Angeles. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments