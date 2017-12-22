‘Great American Baking Show’ Winner Breaks Her Silence After Show Cancellation

6 of 6

“My influences are my grandmothers—both of whom were known far and wide for their amazing cakes,” Lomas told Radar. “They are both still living but can no longer bake, so I gladly carry the torch.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.