‘Great American Baking Show’ Winner Breaks Her Silence After Show Cancellation

The Great American Baking Show was canceled after just one episode aired following multiple accusations of sexual harassment by the judge, pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini, but RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to the winner who revealed she was “kicking butt,” when she clinched the win. Vallery Lomas spoke out against the way she was affected by the show’s cancellation and her plans for the future, including her amazing recipes. Click through the gallery for details about the never-aired Great American Baking Show to find out how it really ended.
“The finale that never aired showed me kicking butt! I blew the other two contestants out of the water,” Chef Lomas told Radar. “Of course, there were struggles along the way (a broken-wall in a Gingerbread brownstone) and I was also looking forward to showing the audience that side of me, and my determination to get past those struggles.”
Unfortunately because of the actions of Johnny Iuzzini, we are not able to broadcast the show as was originally planned,” Lomas said on Facebook Live about the situation. “I have experienced harassment, disrespectful comments and the pain those comments and actions can cause.” Iuzzini denied the allegations against him.
Chef Lomas explained how she supported the women coming forward. “It has become commonplace, however, it’s important that all women have a safe place for our voices and our bodies.”
The baker, food blogger, food photographer and attorney beat out nine other contestants to win the competition. ABC released a highlights video from the show, but then deleted it. Click here for her fabulous Chocolate Mint Cookies recipe.
"My influences are my grandmothers—both of whom were known far and wide for their amazing cakes," Lomas told Radar. "They are both still living but can no longer bake, so I gladly carry the torch."

