‘Great American Baking Show’ Winner Breaks Her Silence After Show Cancellation

The Great American Baking Show
was canceled after just one episode aired following multiple accusations of sexual harassment
by the judge, pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini
, but RadarOnline.com
spoke exclusively to the winner who revealed she was “kicking butt,” when she clinched the win. Vallery Lomas
spoke out against the way she was affected by the show’s cancellation and her plans for the future, including her amazing recipes. Click through the gallery for details about the never-aired Great American Baking Show
to find out how it really ended.