'Mama Bear' Eva Longoria Glows As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

‘Mama Bear’ Eva Longoria Glows As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

The pregnant actress looks ready to pop!

‘Mama Bear’ Eva Longoria Glows As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
Eva Longoria looked adorable as she showed off her growing baby bump in a "Mama Bear" shirt and baseball cap this Monday. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.
Pregnant actress Eva Longoria, 43, looked ready to pop on her latest outing since her shocking baby reveal.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She wore a sweet "Mama Bear" shirt as she directed her new show, Gran Hotel, with actress Roselyn Sanchez at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Longoria is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón. While she stayed quiet about her pregnancy for months, her growing baby bump made it impossible to hide her secret for too long!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Before her reveal, she even tried to blame her bulging belly on cheese and wine!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The stunning Desperate Housewives star has been showing sweet PDA with her hubby all over Miami — and the two couldn't look more in love as they await their bundle of joy.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Bastón, 49, is already a father to four kids from ex-wife Natalia Esperón, Longoria claims he ecstatic about welcoming his fifth child.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

It may have taken her years to find the right baby daddy, and months of IVF, but Eva Longoria is finally ready to be a mother!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

How do you think the actress looked while filming in Miami? Do you think she's ready to pop? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

