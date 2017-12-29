‘Unspeakable Tragedy’: 12 Residents Killed, 15 Injured In Brutal NYC Fire

A deadly fire hit NYC this Thursday evening in the Bronx. According to reports, at least 12 people – including four children – have been killed, and another 15 injured. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more about the horrific tragedy. Photo credit: Getty Images

NYC is devastated after a deadly Bronx fire demolished an apartment building just this Thursday evening. Photo credit: Getty Images

While over 170 local firefighters immediately arrived at the scene, five victims died on the spot, and another seven died in the hospital after being burned by the wild flames. Photo credit: Getty Images

About 15 of those injured remain in critical condition at nearby hospitals, confirmed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a press conference following the chaos. He also said, however, that thanks to the firefighters’ quick response, at least 12 of the injured were rescued in time and will survive. Photo credit: Getty Images

The youngest victim – a one year old baby – died being held by its mother inside a bathtub. The mother also passed. Photo credit: Getty Images

“This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century,” de Blasio said, adding that the unexpected disaster has already caused one of the “worst losses of life to a fire” in years, for NYC. Photo credit: Getty Images

US Army soldier Emmanuel Mensah – who was in the building at the time of the fire – has been reported missing. His family and friends will continue searching. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The search of the building continues,” said the mayor, adding, “we may lose others as well [in this] unspeakable tragedy.” Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar has learned, the NYC fire occurred on 2363 Prospect Avenue, just one block from the famous Bronx Zoo. Firefighters were able to completely extinguish the flames by 10pm on Thursday night. The top floors of the apartment building, however, were completely destroyed. Photo credit: Getty Images