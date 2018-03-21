Besties Unite! Briana Sides With Jenelle Amid Shocking ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing Scandal

8 of 8

“With MTV firing people I’m sure there is going to be a lot of name calling and screaming and unnecessary s**t at the reunion,” DeJesus told Radar. “Jenelle will be fine. I have her back no matter what.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.