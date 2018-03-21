Besties Unite! Briana Sides With Jenelle Amid Shocking ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing Scandal

Team Jenelle
! Briana DeJesus
was 100 percent on Jenelle Evans’ side in her bitter battle with MTV, telling RadarOnline.com
exclusively that she did not think the network would fire one of the “main characters,” on the show. Javi Marroquin’s
ex-girlfriend threw her support solidly behind
the Teen Mom 2
star, telling Radar she was “cool with Jenelle,” who was under the threat of being fired after her husband’s homophobic rant and constant gun photo scandals
