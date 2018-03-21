Besties Unite! Briana Sides With Jenelle Amid Shocking ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing Scandal thumbnail

Besties Unite! Briana Sides With Jenelle Amid Shocking ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing Scandal

‘She is the reason why the show has lasted so long,” DeJesus declares about Evans.

Team Jenelle! Briana DeJesus was 100 percent on Jenelle Evans’ side in her bitter battle with MTV, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that she did not think the network would fire one of the “main characters,” on the show. Javi Marroquin’s ex-girlfriend threw her support solidly behind the Teen Mom 2 star, telling Radar she was “cool with Jenelle,” who was under the threat of being fired after her husband’s homophobic rant and constant gun photo scandals. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out why DeJesus believed Evans’ job was safe.
“I don’t personally think she is going anywhere,” DeJesus said about troubled Evans, whose filming was on hold for at least six more weeks Radar exclusively reported.
“Jenelle is one of the main characters. She is the reason why Teen Mom 2 has lasted so long,” DeJesus said about her friend who hadn’t filmed with MTV since February.
While Kailyn Lowry and other cast members were calling for Evans to be fired, DeJesus believed her job was safe. “I don’t think MTV would fire her, but that is just my opinion,” she told Radar.
David Eason was given the boot by the network after his homophobic Twitter rant, but DeJesus said his firing hadn’t affected the newlyweds. “David is married to Jenelle, how much of a story will Jenelle have without David?”
“I talk to her all the time,” DeJesus said about Evans. “She will be fine, David will be fine. They’re not going anywhere but I don’t know about David being back on the show. With MTV there is always something going on.”
DeJesus told Radar she expected there to be fireworks at the Teen Mom 2  reunion taping. “Whatever is going to happen at the reunion I don’t think anyone is ready for it.”
“With MTV firing people I’m sure there is going to be a lot of name calling and screaming and unnecessary s**t at the reunion,” DeJesus told Radar. “Jenelle will be fine. I have her back no matter what.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

