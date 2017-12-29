The year is over and 2017 is going down as one of the bitterest on record! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out how everyone from Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga and Madonna duked it out on the world stage.
Celebrity Smackdowns! Nastiest Feuds Of 2017 Exposed
The year is over and 2017 is going down as one of the bitterest on record! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out how everyone from Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga and Madonna duked it out on the world stage.
Kris Jenner and her ex Caitlyn Jenner's bitter feud raged throughout 2017. The pair's year ended on a sour note when the momager banned the transgender role model from attending her annual Christmas bash — for the first time in over three decades. As Radar reported, the two have been at each other's throats ever since Caitlyn released her tell-all autobiography, The Secrets of My Life.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian just couldn't resist the opportunity to reignite and fan the flames on her infamous feud with Taylor Swift. Kardashian kicked their war off again when she took to Instagram and posted a photo of Kanye West's infamous art installation that showed famous figures in bed together. However, the photo she shared only showed the figure that looked like Swift naked and included rat emojis. Swift promptly replied with a sexy photo of herself and the caption: "I never trust a narcissist But they love me..." As Radar reported, the pair's feud began after West released a song claiming he was responsible for Swift's fame.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Swift didn't just irk Kardashian — her arch-nemesis, Katy Perry, was at the "Bad Blood" singer's throat this year, too! Perry continued their longtime feud when she shaded Swift with the May release of her song "Swish Swish." "Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it," Perry tried to claim, despite stirring up animosity all over again. On another occasion, Perry sniped, "I mean, I'm not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!" Perry then did another flip-flop in June, announcing she was over fighting with Swift. "I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences," she insisted.
Not to be outdone by his famous family, Rob Kardashian got into his own bitter war of words in 2017 with Blac Chyna, the mother of his daughter, Dream. In June, Kardashian shared nude photos of Blac on social media and made allegations she had strayed from their relationship and did drugs. Not one to lie back and take the verbal jabs, Blac got a restraining order against her ex and made her own claims of assault. After the two worked out custody of their daughter in September, their back-and-forth war seemed to settle down.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Justin Bieber and The Weekndbattled behind the scenes for the affection ofSelena Gomez, and the situation turned heated! When photographers asked about The Weeknd's music, Bieber blasted, "Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s**t's wack." While it looked like Gomez's relationship with The Weeknd was going to last, Bieber managed to swoop in and steal back the attentions of his former girlfriend.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Madonna and Lady Gaga have had issues with each other through the years, but Gaga revisited their feud when she slammed the Material Girl for saying she was "reductive" in her style and music. "If I got a problem with somebody, I'm going to f**king tell you to your face," said Gaga. "But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was 'reductive' or whatever . . . I saw it on f**king TV. Telling me that you think I'm a piece of s**t through the media, it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend. 'My buddy thinks you're hot.' . . . F**k you."
