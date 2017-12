Celebrity Smackdowns! Nastiest Feuds Of 2017 Exposed

Swift didn't just irk Kardashian — her arch-nemesis, Katy Perry , was at the "Bad Blood" singer's throat this year, too! Perry continued their longtime feud when she shaded Swift with the May release of her song "Swish Swish." "Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it," Perry tried to claim, despite stirring up animosity all over again. On another occasion, Perry sniped, "I mean, I'm not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!" Perry then did another flip-flop in June, announcing she was over fighting with Swift. "I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences," she insisted.