Ben Affleck‘s new girl is a party queen!

As photos show, Katie Cherry, enjoyed a girls’ night out on Thursday, November 7.

The musician — born Kathryn Redino — was spotted partying the night away with a few of her gal pals at Nightingale Plaza in West Hollywood.

Though she seemed to be enjoying herself, the singer’s wild ways may raise concern among Affleck’s crew, as RadarOnline.com readers know the actor has had been struggles with alcohol abuse for years, and recently suffered a relapse.

As Us Weekly reported, Affleck, 47, and Cherry, 33, started dating one year after the Hollywood star finalized his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

The new couple met on the private dating app Raya “a few months ago,” and are “very into each other,” according to a source. A second insider, however, told the publication that the relationship is “nothing that serious at this time.”

Since the beginning of their romance, the pair has been spotted hanging out various times.

In one particular instance, on October 26, they attended a West Hollywood Halloween party hosted by UNICEF in La Peer Hotel. There, the Batman actor sadly fell off the wagon and was caught stumbling around drunkenly outside the venue.

As Radar reported, Affleck was seen throwing back drinks and appeared inebriated at the party, while talking with Cherry. The couple then moved on to a casino where they ended their wild night.

“You could tell he was so out of it,” a fellow partygoer told Radar about Affleck’s behavior at the star-studded bash. “He was clearly plastered.”

As readers know, the actor has long been fighting his alcohol addiction. In August 2018, Garner drove him to a Maliburehab facility following months of bizarre behavior and a fling with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. He celebrated one year of sobriety in August 2019 — though evidently, he interrupted his journey to sobriety this Halloween.

When asked about his drunken night, Affleck, who also checked into rehab in 2001 and 2017, told photographers, “It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

Check out the gallery for the photos of party animal Cherry as she hung out with her friends in Los Angeles this week.