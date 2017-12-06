Stars In Danger? Bel-Air Wildfire Reaches New Heights, Prompts Emergency Evacuations

A massive wildfire just hit Bel-Air this Wednesday morning, prompting a closure in the city's 405 freeway and hundreds of evacuations. With the fire being located near one of the most congested intersections in the area, locals are struggling to find ways to escape the growing flames. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

A vicious wildfire ignited in Bel-Air this Wednesday, a bit after 5:00am and is consistently growing, the LA fire department claims.

The flames were burning across the road from the famous Getty Center, and are still expanding, as winds have reportedly reached over 25 miles per hour.

According to reports, more than 125 firefighters arrived at the scene as soon as the fire started this morning. Water-dropping helicopters are being used as the fire department tries to satiate the flames.

"Residents by Casiano Rd, Moraga, & Linda Flora in West Los Angeles being evacuated/are evacuated for the 405 brush fire. Residents from Mandeville Canyon & Sullivan Canyon should be prepared for evacuation," the LAPD tweeted this morning.

The wildfire began burning down nearby houses as soon as it caught force in the wee hours of the night – and now locals and many known celebrities could be in serious danger of losing their homes! Smoke alarms as far as Weho are going off, according to reports, and firefighters are simply ordering individuals to evacuate the premises until they can gain control of the natural disaster.

Jack Nicholson, Goldie Hawn and husband Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone, Paris Hilton and her famous family, are only some of the A-listers that own homes near the Bel-Air fire.