Bank Of America Hosts Stunning Winter Village Skate-Tacular In Bryant Park

This past Friday, December 1, Bank Of America hosted the gorgeous NYC tree lighting and Winter Village skate-tacular in Bryant Park!

The festive event – which marked the beginning of the Holiday season – was timed to occur on World AIDS Day.

In support of RED , the celebration brought awareness to the disease, and highlighted the importance of "giving" with a Christmas-themed performance.

Olympic and World champion skaters who performed were Johnny Weir, Kimmie Meissner, Meryl Davis, Charlie White and Jeff Buttle.

Once they delighted the audience with their glamorous routines, the public was able to join in and skate under the colorful tree.

The beautiful ice production featured unique performances by each one of the celebrity skaters. While it began with a classic piece by gorgeous 2006 World Champion Kimmie Meissner, two-time Olympian Johnny Weir soon burst in to bring some sexy spunk to the winter skate-tacular.

In his vibrant red costume, Weir skated to a modern version of Eartha Kitt's Santa Baby as he showed off his edgy moves on ice.

A romantic joint performance by 2014 Olympic champions Maryl Davis and Charlie White followed. In perfect unison, the dancing duo spun to the melody of Baby It's Cold Outside – another Christmas classic.

The evening ended with shimmering fireworks and the much-awaited tree-lighting.

Viewers and skaters were then able to enjoy sweet holiday treats and warm drinks from the nearby Christmas market stands.