Woody Allen Sexual Abuse Rumors Resurface — Thanks to Huge A-List Hollywood Rebel Declaring He'd Work With Scandal-Plagued Director Again 'In a Heartbeat'

Sean Penn has defended Woody Allen against his long-standing sexual abuse claims and insists he wants to work with the director again.

May 13 2025, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Woody Allen's sexual abuse allegations have been dragged up again – thanks to A-lister Sean Penn, who says he would love to resume working with the scandal-plagued director.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Penn, 64, also publicly doubted allegations Allen, 89, abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, 39, during a new interview in which he gushed about Allen.

Penn Doubts Accusers' Credibility

On Allen's accusers, Penn said they are 'people I wouldn't trust with a dime'.

The pair worked together on 1999 musical comedy Sweet and Lowdown and despite his reputation being heavily tainted due to sexual assault claims, Penn appears non-fussed by the allegations.

When he was asked if he thought Allen "had a bad rep," the actor responded: "With these things, I don't know anyone well enough to say, '100 percent, this didn't happen, that didn't happen.'"

He added: "The stories are mostly told by people that I wouldn't trust with a dime. It just seems so heavily weighted in that way."

Allen's ex-wife Mia Farrow initiated allegations made by daughter Ronan that she was sexually abused by the director as a child.

When it was pointed out it was both Dylan and her journalist brother, Ronan Farrow, who made the allegations (their mother, Mia Farrow, initiated them), Penn hit back: "Well, you gave him that title, not me. But yes, Ronan Farrow."

Acknowledging that perhaps he is simply "an ignoramus," the Milk star explained: "I am not aware of any clinical psychologist or psychiatrist or anyone I've ever heard talk or spoken to around the subject of pedophilia that in 80 years of life, there's accusations of it happening only once."

Ignored By #MeToo Movement

Allen claims his ex-partner Mia made up the allegations to spite him for dating Soon-Yi Previn.

Penn went on to urge the general public to "check him with the facts separate from the moment and the movement and all," referencing the #MeToo movement.

"Who benefited from that?" he wondered, adding: "Let's just take a second. That's all I’m saying."

Penn added because Allen has never been proven guilty of a crime, he presumes he's "innocent".

Dylan alleged in 1992 her adoptive father had molested her when she was seven, but Allen has long denied the accusation and was never charged.

Dylan questioned why Allen was not canceled in the wake of the #MeToo movement – like Harvey Weinstein.

In response, the director claimed Mia – whom he dated for over a decade – made up the allegation after he began dating her other adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, whom he ended up marrying in 1997.

The scandal was thrust back into the public eye in 2017 following Harvey Weinstein's cancelation when Dylan wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times asking: "Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?"

Shia's Savior

Penn, along with Mel Gibson and Josh Brolin, helped Shia LaBeouf stay sober.

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Penn is one of three Hollywood heavyweights troubled actor Shia Labeouf credits for “saving his life.”

The Transformers star told how Penn, Josh Brolin and Mel Gibson helped keep him sober which has enabled him to forge an acting comeback.

He said: “Him (Gibson), Sean Penn, James Brolin — these guys got me to sobriety. They got around me and kept me alive."

Labeouf continued: "Sean also showed up and motivated me to do this as a play.

"I was scared as f--- when this thing started," the actor said, noting Penn and Sam Rockwell showed up to support him in the first week.

He added: "There was a bunch of guys that I looked up to that just started popping up. I had never, ever felt that kind of love – not like that."

RadarOnline Logo

