Why Online Sports Betting Is Growing Rapidly Among Cricket Fans in India

Industry reports from early 2026 indicate that the sports betting sector has grown to $231 billion globally. In India, according to Grand View Research, the local sports betting market generated over $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024, and by 2030, it should already be more than double that (over $8.8 billion).

Based on the same report, online platforms are driving the growth of the sports betting market in the country. The country has also become the fastest-growing regional market in the Asia Pacific.

However, it is important to note that these numbers are only based on organized or legal betting markets. That said, the unofficial market is actually much larger.

A 2025 report from the Digital India Foundation and CUTS International estimates that annual deposits into illegal or offshore platforms are nearing $100 billion. This massive gap exists because many fans still use offshore sites that do not follow local tax rules or the 28% GST requirement.

