Why Online Sports Betting Is Growing Rapidly Among Cricket Fans in India
March 11 2026, Updated 2:07 p.m. ET
India is the country with the largest number of cricket followers, accounting for around 90% of the over 2 billion fans the sport has worldwide. So, it only makes sense that the digital economy around the sport is shifting quickly to match that level of passion.
Over the last few years, the way locals interact with cricket and even other sports has started to be more than just watching on screen. Fans are now looking for deeper engagement, and for many, that means exploring the world of sports predictions and wagering.
Indian Sports Betting in Numbers
Industry reports from early 2026 indicate that the sports betting sector has grown to $231 billion globally. In India, according to Grand View Research, the local sports betting market generated over $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024, and by 2030, it should already be more than double that (over $8.8 billion).
Based on the same report, online platforms are driving the growth of the sports betting market in the country. The country has also become the fastest-growing regional market in the Asia Pacific.
However, it is important to note that these numbers are only based on organized or legal betting markets. That said, the unofficial market is actually much larger.
A 2025 report from the Digital India Foundation and CUTS International estimates that annual deposits into illegal or offshore platforms are nearing $100 billion. This massive gap exists because many fans still use offshore sites that do not follow local tax rules or the 28% GST requirement.
Now, to find reliable information on trusted platforms, many users look toward resources like Indian sports betting at TheTopBookies.com to understand which sites are operating with a license and can ensure fair play.
What’s Driving The Rise of Sports Betting in India?
Aside from how passionate fans can be when it comes to cricket, more factors are making betting more interesting to them.
There’s the rise of the United Payments Interface (UPI), which has played a huge role in this change. Before UPI, moving money onto online platforms was a slow process. Today, it takes seconds, and because almost every smartphone user in India already uses apps like PhonePe or Google Pay, the transition to online sports platforms has been very smooth.
Another major shift is the type of engagement fans want. When betting was starting to take off, many would only place pre-match wagers, but this, too, is changing. Many are now starting to prefer placing bets in real time, and most platforms are now offering live betting.
Live betting allows fans to bet on specific outcomes, such as how many runs will be scored in the next over. Reports indicate that live betting now makes up about 64% of the market. This keeps the audience engaged throughout the entire match, rather than just at the beginning and the end.
Major Players and Global Investment
International betting companies are well aware of the potential of the Indian market. Big firms like Flutter Entertainment have already set up large operations in India. This is to personalize their services better and to handle the technical needs of their apps. Since they’re operating locally, they can now offer support for different Indian languages like Hindi and Bengali.
Even with shifts in the gaming industry, the behavior of fans remains consistent. In a recent interview with Forbes India, Harsh Jain, the CEO of Dream11, mentioned that while regulations might change the format of a game, they do not change how fans behave. People still want to react to, discuss, and celebrate matches together. This community aspect is a big part of why online platforms are so successful.
Regulations and Safety in 2026
As the market grows, the government has become more active in managing it. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act of 2025 was a major step toward creating a safer environment. The goal is to protect users from financial risks while also weeding out illegal operators.
In March 2026, The Hindu reported that over 240 unauthorized betting sites were already blocked by the government, and that was only done in a single month. This is a clear move toward a more regulated market.
Conclusion
It’s definitely likely that we’ll see the sports betting industry continue to thrive and grow in India. To many, it might be a nice way to somehow profit from their love of cricket, but some simply see it as a way to enjoy the matches better and show support for their favorites.
The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. Gamble or play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. If you’re in the U.K. and need help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.